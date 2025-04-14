The Marías take on Colorado’s legendary Red Rocks

The Marias perform at in 2019 (Photo: Julio Enriquez from Denver,CO, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Colorado music lovers are set for a treat on July 30, as The Marías bring their captivating brand of indie-pop to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison. The show starts at 6 p.m., giving fans an early chance to take in the stunning scenery of this world-famous venue before the band’s dreamy melodies fill the night sky. Famed for its unparalleled acoustics and awe-inspiring natural backdrop, Red Rocks provides the perfect stage for The Marías’ lush, atmospheric sound.

With smooth vocal harmonies, gently pulsing bass, and a hint of psychedelic flair, The Marías create an immersive live experience that pairs beautifully with Red Rocks’ open-air environment. Their bilingual repertoire and airy instrumentals often evoke the feel of a cinematic soundtrack, transporting audiences to a timeless musical landscape. Whether you’re a longtime fan or curious about their rapidly expanding discography, this performance promises an unforgettable evening under the stars. Mark your calendars and prepare to be swept away in an enthralling summer concert.

