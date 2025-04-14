The Mars Volta bring progressive rock flair to Boise

On November 20, Boise’s Knitting Factory Concert House will host a performance by The Mars Volta, setting the stage for an 8 p.m. night of thrilling progressive rock. Known for pushing musical boundaries, The Mars Volta have carved out a niche that merges complex rhythms, potent vocals, and a flair for the unexpected. Their shows often feel like a journey, guiding fans through peaks of high-intensity rock and valleys of melodic introspection.

Secure your tickets from the Knitting Factory Concert House box office, or opt for The Mars Volta on ScoreBig, a service that delivers tickets without those pesky hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Mars Volta tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. This is your opportunity to witness one of rock’s most inventive bands perform in an intimate Idaho venue.

Boise’s music community continues to flourish, and The Mars Volta’s arrival underscores the city’s growing reputation as a hot spot for diverse live shows. Anticipate an evening filled with swirling guitar work, hypnotic percussion, and the band’s signature tension-and-release dynamic. Their setlists can range from extended jams to sharp, focused renditions of fan-favorite tracks, ensuring each concert is a memorable event. Don’t hesitate to secure your spot in the crowd—tickets are bound to move fast for this standout night of live music.

Shop for tickets to The Mars Volta at Knitting Factory Concert House – Boise