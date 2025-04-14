The Mars Volta bring progressive rock to Philadelphia

The Mars Volta (image courtesy ScoreBig

On November 5, Philadelphia will play host to the dynamic sounds of The Mars Volta at The Fillmore. Kicking off at 8 p.m., the performance promises an explosive blend of experimental rock and avant-garde composition. Long revered for their boundary-pushing approach, The Mars Volta have consistently captivated audiences worldwide with their fusion of intricate song structures and raw, energetic delivery.

Tickets are up for grabs at The Fillmore box office, and also through The Mars Volta on ScoreBig, where you can find seating options without hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Mars Volta tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. If you’re in search of a show that challenges the conventional limits of rock, this is the concert to attend.

Philadelphia’s thriving music scene has hosted countless legends, and The Mars Volta’s arrival is set to add another unforgettable night to the city’s storied live performance history. Fans can look forward to hearing the band’s signature melodic twists, intense percussion, and captivating vocal work. With each stop on their tour, they’ve left fans eager for more, thanks to setlists brimming with surprises. Don’t miss your chance to witness a group that continues to innovate while staying true to the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll. Grab your tickets before they’re gone and get ready to be transported into The Mars Volta’s musical universe.

