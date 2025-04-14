The Mars Volta bringing epic rock to Tulsa this fall

The Mars Volta (image courtesy ScoreBig

The Mars Volta are set to electrify Tulsa on October 26, when they take the stage at Cain’s Ballroom for an unforgettable night of progressive rock. The show is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m., promising an adrenaline-pumping evening for fans in Oklahoma. Known for their unique blend of experimental soundscapes and high-octane performances, The Mars Volta continue to push the boundaries of modern rock with each tour. With the venue’s storied reputation for hosting iconic acts, this performance stands to become another chapter in Cain’s Ballroom’s rich history.

Tickets for this must-see concert are now on sale. You can grab them directly from the Cain's Ballroom box office, but they're also available through major ticket platforms. This is your chance to experience the band's iconic riffs and mind-bending rhythms live.

Throughout their career, The Mars Volta have garnered a devoted following, drawing listeners into their dynamic musical odyssey. Every show is a surprise, weaving together intricate melodies, driving percussion, and jaw-dropping improvisation. Tulsa audiences can anticipate an immersive experience as the band showcases fan-favorite tracks, along with the potential of fresh material. Whether you’re a longtime admirer or discovering them for the first time, their set at Cain’s Ballroom is bound to leave you energized. Secure your tickets soon, as this is one fall concert you won’t want to miss.

