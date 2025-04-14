The Mars Volta to heat up Miami Beach on Halloween

The Mars Volta (image courtesy ScoreBig

Prepare for a fiery Halloween night as The Mars Volta descend on The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater on October 31. Kicking off at 8 p.m., the show promises a spine-tingling blend of progressive rock and boundary-pushing musical artistry. Miami Beach is no stranger to vibrant entertainment, and The Mars Volta’s arrival is set to enhance that reputation. Their commanding stage presence and unconventional sound have garnered a devoted international following, ensuring this performance will be a can’t-miss event.

Known for weaving elements of psychedelia, funk, and Latin influences into their progressive rock canvas, The Mars Volta’s live sets are renowned for their intensity and unpredictability. Whether unveiling improvisational segments or reviving beloved classics, the band maintains a level of spontaneity that keeps fans on the edge of their seats. Ring in Halloween with a night of immersive sound that’s bound to raise goosebumps in Miami Beach. Secure your tickets early and gear up for a performance that’s sure to become the talk of the season.

