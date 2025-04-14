The Mars Volta to light up Royal Oak Music Theatre

The Mars Volta (image courtesy ScoreBig



Mark your calendars for November 13, as The Mars Volta bring their boundary-breaking rock to Royal Oak Music Theatre in Royal Oak, Michigan. The event kicks off at 7 p.m., giving fans an early start to a night of innovative soundscapes and explosive stage presence. Over their storied career, The Mars Volta have developed a dedicated fan base drawn to their fearless merging of genres, featuring everything from progressive riffs to Latin undertones.

Tickets are on sale at the Royal Oak Music Theatre box office. If you've been waiting to catch the band in an intimate, historic venue, this is your golden opportunity.

Royal Oak Music Theatre boasts a long history of hosting memorable concerts, and The Mars Volta’s upcoming performance is set to follow suit. Audiences can look forward to a setlist weaving together older fan-favorites and newer material, all performed with the band’s trademark intensity. From blistering guitar solos to haunting vocal lines, every facet of their live show is carefully crafted to transport listeners. Make sure you secure tickets soon; The Mars Volta’s reputation for unforgettable performances means seats are likely to fill up quickly.

