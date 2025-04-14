The Mars Volta to rock Oakland’s Fox Theater

The Mars Volta (image courtesy ScoreBig

Bay Area music fans are in for a treat as The Mars Volta hit the stage at Fox Theater – Oakland on November 25 for an 8 p.m. show. Renowned for their pioneering take on progressive rock, The Mars Volta combine high-octane guitar work, driving percussion, and evocative vocals to create a sound that leaves a lasting impression on audiences.

Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Theater – Oakland box office, or through The Mars Volta on ScoreBig, where fans can skip hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Mars Volta tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. This is your chance to catch the band’s raw power and artistry in an intimate, historic venue that has hosted legends from across the music spectrum.

With a discography that spans numerous albums filled with technical prowess and genre-defying compositions, The Mars Volta have forged a connection with listeners who crave innovation. Their live shows are a must-see event for anyone seeking a fresh perspective on rock performance. Oakland’s thriving music culture provides the perfect backdrop for this evening of sonic exploration. Expect everything from blistering solos to hypnotic interludes as the band delivers a set that pays homage to their roots while constantly forging new ground. Secure your seat soon, because a night with The Mars Volta in Oakland is bound to draw a crowd.

