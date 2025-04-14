The Mars Volta to shake up Riverside with their progressive sound

The Mars Volta (image courtesy ScoreBig

Fans in Riverside, prepare yourselves for an unforgettable evening when The Mars Volta storm into the Riverside Municipal Auditorium on November 28 at 8 p.m. The band, long celebrated for its high-intensity performances, merges progressive rock, experimental flair, and a dash of the unexpected to craft shows that resonate with fans old and new. Their approach to songwriting breaks free from typical structure, weaving intricate musical threads into a cohesive, thrilling tapestry.

Tickets are now available at the Riverside Municipal Auditorium box office.

Riverside’s music scene is set for a major highlight with this appearance, as The Mars Volta gear up to deliver an electrifying setlist that may include new explorations alongside fan favorites. Known for their improvisational spirit, the band’s live performances often morph from night to night, ensuring no two concerts are exactly the same. If you’re seeking a transcendent rock experience, look no further. Grab your tickets now to be part of a show that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on all who attend.

