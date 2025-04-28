The Oh Hellos Bring Folk-Rock to Spokane

Following their Halloween show in Seattle, The Oh Hellos will head to Knitting Factory Spokane on November 1, 2025. This transition from Seattle’s bustling music scene to Spokane’s intimate concert vibes highlights the band’s versatility and universal appeal. Knitting Factory is known for delivering an up-close experience, perfect for fans who crave a strong connection with the performers.

You can pick up tickets at the Knitting Factory box office or through ScoreBig, where you won’t encounter unexpected service fees. Whether you’ve been following The Oh Hellos for years or are just discovering their music, you’ll appreciate the joyous atmosphere and the group’s signature folk-rock fusion. Their multilayered vocals, uplifting strings, and driving percussion often build to crescendos that have the entire room on its feet.

Spokane’s cultural scene embraces both established and emerging talent, making it an ideal place for The Oh Hellos to showcase their catalog. Expect a mix of crowd-favorite singles and fresh material that reflects the band’s ongoing creative evolution. With their warm, community-driven approach to concerts, The Oh Hellos transform each venue into a gathering of friends, united by music and a shared sense of wonder.

This show offers a wonderful opportunity to see an energetic band in a setting that emphasizes genuine fan engagement. Don’t wait too long to secure your tickets—The Oh Hellos’ growing popularity means seats could go quickly for this night of memorable live music in Spokane.

The Oh Hellos tickets at Knitting Factory Spokane on November 1, 2025

