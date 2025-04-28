The Oh Hellos Celebrate Halloween in Seattle

The Oh Hellos (Photo: Abby Gillardi, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Seattle is in for a treat this Halloween as The Oh Hellos take the stage at The Neptune Theatre on October 31, 2025. Famed for their cinematic arrangements and festive live shows, The Oh Hellos are sure to give the Emerald City a Halloween party like no other. The Neptune’s historic ambiance and excellent acoustics will amplify the band’s spirited fusion of indie-folk and rock, creating a memorable holiday concert experience.

Tickets are on sale at The Neptune Theatre’s box office, as well as through ScoreBig, where you’ll find transparent pricing free of hidden fees. Known for their high-energy sets, The Oh Hellos bring an inclusive spirit to their shows, often encouraging the audience to sing along and share in the joyous atmosphere.

Beyond the holiday novelty, this performance will showcase the band’s evolving sound and lively stage presence. Their discography spans from softer ballads to full-fledged anthems, and each track is layered with intricate vocal harmonies. Seattle’s vibrant music culture has always favored innovative acts, making this the ideal spot for The Oh Hellos’ captivating style.

Attending a Halloween concert by The Oh Hellos promises more than just great music. Expect an evening of celebration, creativity, and collective excitement—a perfect way to spend your October 31. Dress up, bring your friends, and get ready to sing along under the stained-glass glow of The Neptune’s iconic ceiling.

