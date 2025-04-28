The Oh Hellos in Cleveland

On October 9, 2025, The Oh Hellos will bring their vibrant indie-folk sound to the House of Blues in Cleveland. Over the years, the group’s energetic live shows have turned casual listeners into devoted fans, thanks to an atmosphere where audience members are welcomed to sing along and share in the music’s exuberance. The House of Blues is well-known for showcasing eclectic artists, and The Oh Hellos will be no exception.

Concertgoers can buy tickets at the House of Blues box office, or simplify the process by using ScoreBig, where you’ll find seats without the hassle of hidden fees. With roots in folk traditions and a flair for anthemic choruses, The Oh Hellos craft a listening experience that resonates with an array of musical tastes.

The band’s strong connection to their audience is a hallmark of their performances. Songs often start with gentle, heartfelt introductions before swelling into grand crescendos that fill the venue with positive energy. Cleveland’s rich musical heritage offers the perfect backdrop for such a dynamic show, making this a can’t-miss event for fans of live music.

Expect a range of selections from their discography, including crowd favorites and newer tunes alike. Each track is brought to life by passionate instrumentation and the group’s signature vocal interplay. Don’t wait too long to secure your tickets—The Oh Hellos consistently draw enthusiastic crowds eager to experience their high-octane shows.

