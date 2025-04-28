The Oh Hellos Live in Denver

The Oh Hellos (Photo: Abby Gillardi, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Fans of exuberant folk-rock can mark their calendars for October 5, 2025, when The Oh Hellos arrive at the Ogden Theatre in Denver. Renowned for their intricate harmonies and rousing energy, the band has become a staple in the indie-folk scene, infusing each performance with an unmistakable sense of camaraderie. Denver’s Ogden Theatre, cherished for its classic ambiance and stellar acoustics, will serve as an ideal platform for their large ensemble sound and crowd-engaging style.

Denver's Ogden Theatre, cherished for its classic ambiance and stellar acoustics, will serve as an ideal platform for their large ensemble sound and crowd-engaging style. This show promises to be a highlight of Denver's fall concert lineup, drawing fans from across the Front Range eager to lose themselves in The Oh Hellos' infectious rhythms.

During live sets, the band often performs a variety of tracks spanning from their debut to more recent offerings, showcasing their growth as songwriters and performers. Audiences can anticipate a combination of heartfelt ballads, stomping choruses, and warm community spirit. Denver’s music scene thrives on authenticity, and The Oh Hellos deliver it in abundance.

Whether you’re a longtime follower or new to their music, a night at the Ogden Theatre with The Oh Hellos offers an opportunity for pure, unfiltered joy. Their seamless blend of folk instrumentation and modern rock elements continues to captivate, ensuring a memorable evening from start to finish.

