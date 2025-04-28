The Oh Hellos Perform Live in Houston

Houston gets its turn to host The Oh Hellos when they arrive at the House of Blues on November 13, 2025. Fans can anticipate a lively show packed with the group’s trademark harmonies, energetic instrumentation and a welcoming atmosphere that invites everyone to sing along. With its rich musical traditions, Houston provides an exciting backdrop for The Oh Hellos’ engaging take on indie-folk.

Tickets for this performance are available from the House of Blues box office. ScoreBig also offers seats without hidden fees, giving fans a straightforward way to secure their spot at this anticipated concert. The Oh Hellos have a knack for transforming each venue into a communal gathering, where every chorus becomes a collective celebration.

The band’s discography offers plenty of variety, from gently strummed melodies that evoke introspection to rousing, drum-driven tracks that get audiences on their feet. Their uplifting style has earned them a dedicated fan base across the country, and each show seems to build on that momentum.

Whether you’ve witnessed The Oh Hellos in action before or you’re new to their music, this Houston stop is not to be missed. The group’s ability to unite listeners through layered vocals and heartfelt storytelling makes for an inspiring night of musical connection. Join the chorus and let their harmonies ring through the House of Blues.

Shop for The Oh Hellos tickets at House Of Blues – Houston on November 13, 2025

