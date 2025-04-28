The Oh Hellos (Photo: Abby Gillardi, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Chicago’s storied music scene is set to welcome The Oh Hellos on October 8, 2025, at Thalia Hall. Known for its beautiful architecture and intimate setting, Thalia Hall offers an unbeatable environment to immerse yourself in the band’s signature blend of folk, indie rock, and heartfelt lyricism. This sibling-led group has garnered a loyal following thanks to their stirring live performances and the communal spirit they bring to the stage.

Tickets can be purchased directly through Thalia Hall’s official channels, but if you’re looking to avoid extra service fees, ScoreBig is an excellent alternative. ScoreBig carries a range of ticket options without tacking on hidden charges, ensuring fans have a transparent path to enjoy the show. The Oh Hellos have performed in Chicago on previous tours, each time leaving audiences buzzing about their dynamic harmonies and rousing instrumentation.

This appearance is perfectly timed for the fall concert season, offering Windy City music lovers an engaging night of uplifting melodies. Expect a setlist that spans from the band’s breakout work to their latest releases. Their performances often feature group sing-alongs and heartfelt storytelling, making each concert feel like a celebration among friends.

Whether you’re an avid indie-folk enthusiast or new to their unique sound, The Oh Hellos at Thalia Hall promises an evening of warmth and musical discovery. Secure your seats soon and brace yourself for a memorable night in the heart of Chicago.

