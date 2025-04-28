The Oh Hellos to Rock D.C.

Washington, D.C.’s renowned 9:30 Club will host The Oh Hellos on October 16, 2025, promising fans a night of spirited music and communal celebration. The sibling-led indie-folk outfit has built a reputation on delivering high-energy performances filled with joyful harmonies and foot-stomping rhythms. The 9:30 Club, famous for its intimate setup and top-notch acoustics, provides an ideal space for the band’s vibrant sound.

To secure your seat, head to the 9:30 Club box office or visit ScoreBig, where tickets come with no hidden fees. If you’re a fan of emotionally resonant lyrics and sing-along-worthy choruses, The Oh Hellos are sure to captivate you from the first chord. Their concerts often transform into lively gatherings, with band members feeding off the crowd’s energy to create an atmosphere that’s both electric and welcoming.

Over the years, the group has cultivated a loyal following by blending elements of folk, rock, and even orchestral flourishes. Each show typically features a mix of beloved tracks and newer material, all delivered with the fervor that fans have come to expect. D.C.’s rich musical heritage and the 9:30 Club’s iconic status make this concert a top pick for autumn entertainment in the nation’s capital.

Don’t miss this opportunity to see The Oh Hellos’ uplifting performance live and in person. Embrace the chance to be part of a passionate crowd, singing along to the band’s earnest tunes in one of Washington’s best-loved venues.

