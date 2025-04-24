The Price Is Right Live Brings Fun to Virginia Beach

Todd Newton hosts The Price is Right Live in 2019 (Photo: Carmcarp1 CC-by-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Virginia Beach is set to get a taste of legendary game-show excitement when The Price Is Right – Live Stage Show lands at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts on October 23, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. This live version of the famous television program brings all the hallmark elements fans expect: iconic theme music, engaging hosts, and the possibility of winning impressive prizes. Audience members will have a chance to take part in classic pricing games and, of course, spin the Big Wheel in hopes of moving on to the Showcase Showdown.

The Sandler Center, located in the bustling Town Center area of Virginia Beach, boasts top-quality acoustics and seating that allows every attendee to feel close to the action. Arrive early to explore the neighborhood’s dining and shopping options, then settle into your seat for a night of fun as beloved games like Plinko and Cliffhangers come to life on stage. There’s never a dull moment, especially with the possibility that you or someone you know could be randomly selected to compete for prizes you’d only dreamed of winning.

Tickets are on sale now at the venue’s box office, offering a secure way to reserve your seat for this can’t-miss performance. Alternatively, ScoreBig allows you to purchase tickets online without hidden fees, giving you flexibility and convenience. Whether you’ve watched The Price Is Right on TV for years or are simply looking for a unique night out, this live show is an excellent opportunity to be part of the excitement.

Gather your family, bring your friends, and prepare to cheer on the next big winner under the bright stage lights. It’s an interactive spectacle that promises entertainment for all ages.

