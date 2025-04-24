“The Price Is Right” Live to Visit Westbury in October

Todd Newton hosts The Price is Right Live in 2019 (Photo: Carmcarp1 CC-by-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

New York fans, get ready for the thrill of guessing prices and spinning the Big Wheel, as The Price Is Right – Live Stage Show arrives at Westbury Music Fair on October 12, 2025, for a 7 p.m. performance. Modeled after the legendary TV program, this touring show has entertained game-show enthusiasts nationwide, allowing lucky contestants from the crowd to step into the spotlight and compete for cash, vacations, and other fabulous prizes. From the moment the lights go up, the excitement is electric, as everyone hopes their name will be the next one called to “come on down!”

Westbury Music Fair, also known as the NYCB Theatre at Westbury, is known for its distinctive in-the-round stage and intimate seating layout, giving every attendee a fantastic view of the action. Whether you’re dreaming of the Showcase Showdown or simply looking for a fun night out, this event promises the perfect mix of suspense and celebration. It’s a wonderful chance to see one of television’s most enduring formats reimagined in a live, interactive setting.

Tickets for The Price Is Right – Live Stage Show at Westbury Music Fair are on sale now through the venue’s box office. Don’t miss your opportunity to join in on all the game-show action—secure a seat for yourself and your friends. For even more ticket options, consider ScoreBig, which offers seats with no hidden fees and a user-friendly experience. You never know—this could be your shot at hitting the jackpot and taking home a prize you’ll never forget.

Enjoy a night of good-spirited competition and the chance to revisit some of the most beloved pricing games in television history, all while surrounded by fellow fans ready to cheer every winner’s name.

