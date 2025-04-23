The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight Shines in Springfield

Photo by Dariakupila, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Experience a fusion of rock grandeur and intimate ambiance when The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight takes the stage at Springfield Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Dec. 3, 2025, at 8 p.m. Known for its unique approach to popular rock anthems, this ensemble pairs soaring string arrangements with the evocative glow of candlelight. Attendees can look forward to hearing iconic tunes reimagined in stunning new ways—a thrilling treat for both classical and rock enthusiasts alike.

Tickets are on sale beginning April 25 at the Springfield Symphony Hall box office. Alternatively, you can find great seats through ScoreBig, where no hidden fees stand between you and a magical musical experience. This show promises an evening of goosebump-inducing harmonies and powerful instrumentals, all set against a luminous candlelit backdrop that elevates every note.

Springfield Symphony Hall, cherished for its impressive acoustics and rich cultural history, perfectly complements The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight’s immersive production. Gather friends or family who share a love of timeless rock classics, and prepare for a concert that will leave you entranced from the first chord to the final bow.

