The Rock Orchestra Lights Rochester with Candlelit Rock

Photo by Dariakupila, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Prepare for an enchanting evening as The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight arrives at Kodak Center Theater in Rochester, New York, on Dec. 18, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Delivering rock’s biggest hits through breathtaking orchestral arrangements, this ensemble has captured audiences worldwide with an immersive candlelit setting. From classic anthems to modern favorites, each song is transformed by sweeping strings and mesmerizing visuals that create a memorable feast for the senses.

Tickets become available April 25, and can be purchased directly from the Kodak Center Theater box office or via ScoreBig, where fans can land excellent seats without hidden fees. Whether you’re a seasoned devotee of rock music or simply seeking a one-of-a-kind concert experience, this performance will inspire awe. Witness beloved tunes reinterpreted in a format that highlights the emotional power and grandeur of the genre.

Kodak Center Theater boasts comfortable seating and state-of-the-art sound, guaranteeing that every note resonates with clarity. Pairing these superb acoustics with the show’s signature candlelit ambiance results in an event that’s both intimate and epic at the same time. Treat your friends or loved ones to a night that celebrates the timeless magic of rock music in an entirely new light.

Shop for The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight tickets at Kodak Center Theater on Dec. 18, 2025

