The Used Rocks Three Nights at House of Blues Anaheim

The Used will bring their intense, high-energy performances to House of Blues Anaheim in California this fall, with a trio of shows set for October 11, 12, and 14. Since forming in the early 2000s, this beloved alternative rock outfit has gained a devoted following for their raw lyrics, engaging stage presence, and genre-blending sound that bridges everything from post-hardcore to punk and pop-rock.

Fans in Anaheim will have three opportunities to witness the band’s explosive live show firsthand. Whether you’ve been following The Used since their self-titled debut or have jumped on board with more recent releases, these concerts promise unforgettable moments for all who attend. From crowd-favorite anthems like “The Taste of Ink” to deeper cuts for die-hard fans, The Used always find ways to keep their setlist fresh and unpredictable.

Tickets for these House of Blues Anaheim dates are on sale now. You can purchase them directly from the venue box office or secure seats through ScoreBig, which allows fans to snag tickets to major events without any hidden fees. Don’t miss your chance to catch this iconic group in action as they visit Southern California for three nights of electrifying live music.

Check out the links below to lock down your spot at the show that best fits your schedule—or go to all three if you dare!

Upcoming The Used Shows in Anaheim

