The Used Set for Three-Night Stand at Emo’s East

The Used (Photo via ScoreBig)

The Used are heading to Texas for a three-show run at Emo’s East in Austin this October, with concerts slated for October 26, 28, and 29. Known for their blistering live sets and a repertoire that spans two decades, the band is sure to deliver an unforgettable experience to fans in the Lone Star State. Frontman Bert McCracken’s dynamic vocals and the group’s standout blend of alternative, post-hardcore, and punk elements have made The Used a must-see act for rock enthusiasts worldwide.

Austin’s vibrant music scene offers the perfect backdrop for The Used’s powerful performances. Those attending can expect beloved hits such as “All That I’ve Got,” “Pretty Handsome Awkward,” and other cult classics that have helped the band maintain a fiercely loyal audience. And with multiple nights to choose from, fans will have multiple chances to soak in their electrifying presence and surprise setlist choices.

Tickets for The Used’s shows at Emo’s East are on sale now both at the venue’s box office and via ScoreBig. If you’re tired of paying extra fees, ScoreBig is a great option to secure your spot at a fair price. Whether you attend one, two, or all three nights, this run promises to be a highlight of the fall concert season in Austin.

Lock in your seats at any (or all) of these shows by clicking the links below and plan for a night of pure rock energy.

Upcoming The Used Shows in Austin

