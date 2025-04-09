The Waterboys Announce 2025 North American Tour Dates

Scottish rock band The Waterboys released their 16th studio album, Life, Death and Dennis Hopper on April 4, featuring guest appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Fiona Apple, Steve Earle, and Taylor Goldsmith. In support of the brand-new album, the band announced their schedule for 2025 tour across North America.

The band’s North America trek, which will mark their first run in the region in six years, will kick off at 9:30 Club in Washington, DC on September 4, then make stops in New York, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin and more. It will wrap up in Oklahoma City at Tower Theatre on October 4. Anna Tivel will be the opening act of the tour.

Prior to their U.S. and Canada run, The Waterboys will take a long trip across the U.K. and Ireland where they perform in Dublin, Belfast, Liverpool, Brighton, Manchester, Cardiff, Cambridge, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Oxford and London from May 1 through June 19.

July and August will see the band make appearances at various shows in Europe including the cities of Ghent, Amsterdam, Utrecht, and more, until the group crosses the pond for the North America trek early September.

They will continue their tour across the Old Continent on October 31, kicking off in Gothenburg, Sweden, followed by concerts in Oslo, Malmö, Stockholm, Brussels, Barcelona, Madrid, and more, with the final destination in Pamplona, Spain on December 2.

Formed in 1983, the Scottish musician and songwriter Mike Scott-led band dropped 16 studio albums over the years. The albums mostly reflected the taste of Scott, the only constant member throughout the band’s career, who blended rock and roll with blues, funk, and Irish folk influences from time to time. Known with his fondness for the works of Irish poet William Butler Yeats, Scott set 20 W. B. Yeats poems to music as part of a show “An Appointment With Mr. Yeats” in 2010. The album version of the show reached the UK Top 30 when it was released in September 2011.

Scott once stated that “we’ve had more members I believe than any other band in rock history” and believes that the nearest challengers are Santana and the Fall.

The Waterboys currently consist of Scott on vocals, guitar, piano, keyboards; James Hallawell on Hammond organ, keyboards, backing vocals; Brother Paul Brown on keyboards, piano, backing vocals; Aongus Ralston on bass, backing vocals; and Eamon Ferris on drums.

Fans can visit the band’s official website for further information regarding the new album Life, Death and Dennis Hopper, the upcoming tour and ticket purchasing options.

See The Waterboys’ complete tour schedule below:



The Waterboys 2025 Tour Dates (North America dates in bold)

05/01 – Basingstoke, UK @ Anvil

05/02 – Bath, UK @ Forum

05/03 – Bexhill, UK @ Dlwp

05/05 – Brighton, UK @ Centre

05/07 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

05/08 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic

05/09 – Sheffield, UK @ City Hall

05/10 – Gateshead, UK @ Glasshouse

05/12 – Blackpool, UK @ Opera House

05/13 – Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall

05/15 – York, UK @ Barbican

05/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall

05/18 – Bournemouth, UK @ Pavilion

05/19 – Cardiff, UK @ New Theatre

05/20 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange

05/22 – Bristol, UK @ Beacon

05/23 – Oxford, UK @ New Theatre

05/24 – Stockton-on-Tees, UK @ The Globe

05/25 – Llandudno, UK @ Venue Cymru

05/27 – Guildford, UK @ Live

05/28 – Leicester, UK @ De Montford Hall

05/31 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

06/07 – Dublin, IE @ Dublin

06/08 – Belfast, UK @ Belfast

06/11 – Aberdeen, UK @ Aberdeen

06/12 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow

06/13 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh

06/14 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow

06/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow

06/19 – Truro, UK @ Truro

07/04 – Peccioli, IT @ Peccioli

07/05 – Gent, BE @ Gent Jazz Festival 2025

07/10 – Cork, IE @ Cork

08/01 – Loch Garman, IE @ Breakwater Festival

08/17 – Limerick City, IE @ Limerick

08/25 – Groningen, NL @ Groningen

08/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam

08/27 – Utrecht, NL @ Vrendenburg

08/29 – Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk & Arts Festival 2025

08/30 – Blyth, UK @ Lindisfarne Festival

09/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/05 – Red Bank, NJ @ The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts

09/06 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

09/07 – Boston, MA @ Seisiún Fest 2025

09/09 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

09/10 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre

09/11 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

09/12 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

09/14 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond 2025

09/15 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

09/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater

09/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

09/21 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

09/23 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

09/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

09/27 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

09/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

09/30 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

10/02 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre

10/03 – Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom

10/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

10/31 – Göteborg, SE @ Gothenburg

11/01 – Oslo, NO @ Oslo

11/02 – Oslo, NO @ Oslo

11/03 – Malmö, SE @ Malmo

11/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Stockholm

11/12 – Nijmegen, NL @ Nijmegen

11/14 – Eindhoven, NL @ Eindhoven

11/15 – Haarlem, NL @ Haarlem

11/17 – Brussels, BE @ Brussels

11/27 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Paral·lel 62

11/28 – Valencia, ES @ Valencia

11/29 – Murcia, ES @ Murcia

12/01 – Madrid, ES @ Madrid

12/02 – Pamplona, ES @ Pamplona