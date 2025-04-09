The Waterboys Announce 2025 North American Tour Dates
Scottish rock band The Waterboys released their 16th studio album, Life, Death and Dennis Hopper on April 4, featuring guest appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Fiona Apple, Steve Earle, and Taylor Goldsmith. In support of the brand-new album, the band announced their schedule for 2025 tour across North America.
The band’s North America trek, which will mark their first run in the region in six years, will kick off at 9:30 Club in Washington, DC on September 4, then make stops in New York, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin and more. It will wrap up in Oklahoma City at Tower Theatre on October 4. Anna Tivel will be the opening act of the tour.
Prior to their U.S. and Canada run, The Waterboys will take a long trip across the U.K. and Ireland where they perform in Dublin, Belfast, Liverpool, Brighton, Manchester, Cardiff, Cambridge, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Oxford and London from May 1 through June 19.
July and August will see the band make appearances at various shows in Europe including the cities of Ghent, Amsterdam, Utrecht, and more, until the group crosses the pond for the North America trek early September.
They will continue their tour across the Old Continent on October 31, kicking off in Gothenburg, Sweden, followed by concerts in Oslo, Malmö, Stockholm, Brussels, Barcelona, Madrid, and more, with the final destination in Pamplona, Spain on December 2.
Formed in 1983, the Scottish musician and songwriter Mike Scott-led band dropped 16 studio albums over the years. The albums mostly reflected the taste of Scott, the only constant member throughout the band’s career, who blended rock and roll with blues, funk, and Irish folk influences from time to time. Known with his fondness for the works of Irish poet William Butler Yeats, Scott set 20 W. B. Yeats poems to music as part of a show “An Appointment With Mr. Yeats” in 2010. The album version of the show reached the UK Top 30 when it was released in September 2011.
Scott once stated that “we’ve had more members I believe than any other band in rock history” and believes that the nearest challengers are Santana and the Fall.
The Waterboys currently consist of Scott on vocals, guitar, piano, keyboards; James Hallawell on Hammond organ, keyboards, backing vocals; Brother Paul Brown on keyboards, piano, backing vocals; Aongus Ralston on bass, backing vocals; and Eamon Ferris on drums.
Fans can visit the band’s official website for further information regarding the new album Life, Death and Dennis Hopper, the upcoming tour and ticket purchasing options.
See The Waterboys’ complete tour schedule below:
The Waterboys 2025 Tour Dates (North America dates in bold)
05/01 – Basingstoke, UK @ Anvil
05/02 – Bath, UK @ Forum
05/03 – Bexhill, UK @ Dlwp
05/05 – Brighton, UK @ Centre
05/07 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
05/08 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic
05/09 – Sheffield, UK @ City Hall
05/10 – Gateshead, UK @ Glasshouse
05/12 – Blackpool, UK @ Opera House
05/13 – Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall
05/15 – York, UK @ Barbican
05/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall
05/18 – Bournemouth, UK @ Pavilion
05/19 – Cardiff, UK @ New Theatre
05/20 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange
05/22 – Bristol, UK @ Beacon
05/23 – Oxford, UK @ New Theatre
05/24 – Stockton-on-Tees, UK @ The Globe
05/25 – Llandudno, UK @ Venue Cymru
05/27 – Guildford, UK @ Live
05/28 – Leicester, UK @ De Montford Hall
05/31 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
06/07 – Dublin, IE @ Dublin
06/08 – Belfast, UK @ Belfast
06/11 – Aberdeen, UK @ Aberdeen
06/12 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow
06/13 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh
06/14 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow
06/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow
06/19 – Truro, UK @ Truro
07/04 – Peccioli, IT @ Peccioli
07/05 – Gent, BE @ Gent Jazz Festival 2025
07/10 – Cork, IE @ Cork
08/01 – Loch Garman, IE @ Breakwater Festival
08/17 – Limerick City, IE @ Limerick
08/25 – Groningen, NL @ Groningen
08/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam
08/27 – Utrecht, NL @ Vrendenburg
08/29 – Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk & Arts Festival 2025
08/30 – Blyth, UK @ Lindisfarne Festival
09/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/05 – Red Bank, NJ @ The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts
09/06 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/07 – Boston, MA @ Seisiún Fest 2025
09/09 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
09/10 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre
09/11 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
09/12 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre
09/14 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond 2025
09/15 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
09/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater
09/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
09/21 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
09/23 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
09/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
09/27 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
09/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
09/30 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center
10/02 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre
10/03 – Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom
10/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
10/31 – Göteborg, SE @ Gothenburg
11/01 – Oslo, NO @ Oslo
11/02 – Oslo, NO @ Oslo
11/03 – Malmö, SE @ Malmo
11/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Stockholm
11/12 – Nijmegen, NL @ Nijmegen
11/14 – Eindhoven, NL @ Eindhoven
11/15 – Haarlem, NL @ Haarlem
11/17 – Brussels, BE @ Brussels
11/27 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Paral·lel 62
11/28 – Valencia, ES @ Valencia
11/29 – Murcia, ES @ Murcia
12/01 – Madrid, ES @ Madrid
12/02 – Pamplona, ES @ Pamplona