TV on the Radio Announces Brief North American Run

TV on the Radio have revealed a string of concert dates slated for 2025 in addition to their upcoming festival appearances.

The limited six-city run begins on July 29 in Philadelphia at Franklin Music Hall. From there, the band is set to make stops in Boston, Nashville, Toronto, Chicago, and D.C.

TV on the Radio is slated to kick off their 2025 appearances on May 10 at Pasadena’s Just Like Heaven Festival. The band’s itinerary also includes appearances at music festivals worldwide, such as Primavera Sound in Barcelona to Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in Montreal.

The tour features stops throughout Europe, including Greece’s Amphitheater of Lycabettus and Germany’s Astra in Berlin. Festival highlights include sets at Glastonbury in the UK, Green Man in Wales, Shaky Knees in Atlanta, and more.

An artist pre-sale begins on Wednesday, April 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 11 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. For complete ticket information, head to tvontheradio.com.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

05/10 – Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven

05/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

06/05 – Zürich, CH @ Unique Moments

06/06 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/08 – Athens, GR @ Amphitheater of Lycabettus

06/11 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

06/13 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Porto

06/14 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/15 – Wicklow, IE @ Beyond the Pale

06/17 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

06/20 – Katowice, PL @ Tauron Nowa Muzyka

06/22 – Lido di Camaiore, IT @ La Prima Estate

06/25 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

06/27 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

06/28 – North Wootton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

07/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

07/30 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

08/01 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

08/15 – London, UK @ Gunnersbury Park

08/17 – Wales, UK @ Green Man Festival

09/10 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

09/11 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

09/14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now.

09/16 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

09/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

09/21 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium



