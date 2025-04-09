TV on the Radio Announces Brief North American Run
TV on the Radio have revealed a string of concert dates slated for 2025 in addition to their upcoming festival appearances.
The limited six-city run begins on July 29 in Philadelphia at Franklin Music Hall. From there, the band is set to make stops in Boston, Nashville, Toronto, Chicago, and D.C.
TV on the Radio is slated to kick off their 2025 appearances on May 10 at Pasadena’s Just Like Heaven Festival. The band’s itinerary also includes appearances at music festivals worldwide, such as Primavera Sound in Barcelona to Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in Montreal.
The tour features stops throughout Europe, including Greece’s Amphitheater of Lycabettus and Germany’s Astra in Berlin. Festival highlights include sets at Glastonbury in the UK, Green Man in Wales, Shaky Knees in Atlanta, and more.
An artist pre-sale begins on Wednesday, April 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 11 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. For complete ticket information, head to tvontheradio.com.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
TV on the Radio 2025 Tour Dates
05/10 – Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven
05/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
06/05 – Zürich, CH @ Unique Moments
06/06 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/08 – Athens, GR @ Amphitheater of Lycabettus
06/11 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
06/13 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Porto
06/14 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/15 – Wicklow, IE @ Beyond the Pale
06/17 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
06/20 – Katowice, PL @ Tauron Nowa Muzyka
06/22 – Lido di Camaiore, IT @ La Prima Estate
06/25 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
06/27 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
06/28 – North Wootton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
07/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
07/30 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
08/01 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
08/15 – London, UK @ Gunnersbury Park
08/17 – Wales, UK @ Green Man Festival
09/10 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
09/11 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond
09/14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now.
09/16 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
09/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
09/21 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
