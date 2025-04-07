Usher and J.Lo to Headline Concert Series at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Global superstars Usher and Jennifer Lopez are set to headline the entertainment lineup for the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Now in its fifth year, the race weekend will take place April 18 to 20 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Joining the headliners on the musical roster are Major Lazer Soundsystem, PartyNextDoor, and acclaimed Egyptian rapper Marwan Pablo. Organizers have also hinted that more artists will be announced in the lead-up to the event.

Now entering its fifth year, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has evolved from a debut race into a major cultural event. Initially intended to debut at Qiddiya Speed Park in 2021, the race was moved to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit due to delays in construction. That new circuit, still under development, is now slated for completion in 2027.

In addition to his headlining slot in Jeddah, Usher is currently performing across Europe as part of his Past Present Future tour. The R&B artist is scheduled for three nights at London’s O2 Arena on April 8, 9, and 11, followed by a show in Paris at the Accor Arena on April 15.

The “U Got It Bad,” singer will then head to Amsterdam for performances on April 22, 23, and 25, before playing back-to-back dates in Berlin on May 1 and 2. The tour will bring him back to London for two more nights at the O2 on May 6 and 7.

Notably, Lopez recently announced her international Up All Night tour, with five performances scheduled from July 8 to 16.