Warriors vs. Rockets Game 4 Showdown at Chase Center

Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Get ready for another thrilling NBA postseason clash when the Golden State Warriors host the Houston Rockets for Game 4 of their first-round series on April 28, 2025, at Chase Center. After a heated matchup in Game 3, tensions will be high as the Warriors look to either solidify their lead or battle back to even the series. Expect intense on-court performances from both teams in front of a raucous San Francisco crowd.

Tickets are on sale now via the Chase Center box office and ScoreBig. By choosing ScoreBig, you can secure seats without worrying about hidden feesâ€”a perfect way to ensure you’re part of the action when every possession matters. Whether you’re cheering for a clutch three-pointer or a big defensive stop, you’ll feel the energy reverberate throughout the arena.

Chase Center has become one of the premier venues for live sports, blending state-of-the-art facilities with the passion of Bay Area fans. From the moment you enter, you’ll be treated to an immersive basketball experience. Grab your favorite game-day snacks, find your seat, and gear up for an all-out battle on the hardwood as the Warriors and Rockets fight for playoff supremacy.

Shop for tickets to Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets, Game 4 at Chase Center

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on NBA Western Conference First Round tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

