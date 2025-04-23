We Came As Romans Arrive at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

We Came as Romans (Photo: Drew de F Fawkes, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Chicago’s vibrant rock community will have its fill of headbanging excitement when We Came As Romans take over the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on August 22, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. Known for songs that span serene melodic passages to punishing breakdowns, this Michigan-based ensemble has mastered the art of live performance. Their fans flock to see them unleash the full force of their catalog, from older classics to the latest material.

Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom boasts an ornate, historic interior that contrasts beautifully with the thunderous energy of a modern metalcore concert. Its grand architecture and spacious dance floor help cultivate a one-of-a-kind setting where the crowd can immerse itself in every chord and lyric. We Came As Romans thrive in environments like this, where the synergy between performer and audience is amplified, creating an unforgettable communal experience.

Tickets to this show are on sale now and can be purchased via the Aragon Ballroom box office or through ScoreBig, ensuring a cost-effective method for accessing top-tier live events. If you’re ready for an evening that merges the raw edge of heavy music with the camaraderie of a classic Chicago crowd, you won’t want to pass this up. Mark your calendar and prepare for a concert that represents everything fans love about We Came As Romans.

Shop for We Came As Romans tickets at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on August 22

