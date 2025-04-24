We Came As Romans at House of Blues Dallas

We Came as Romans (Photo: Drew de F Fawkes, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Dallas music lovers are in for a sonic treat when We Came As Romans roll into House of Blues on August 5, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. Over the years, this metalcore mainstay has refined a live show that balances heavy aggression with heartfelt lyricism, uniting fans in anthemic singalongs that pierce straight to the soul. Formed in Michigan and refined by countless tours, We Came As Romans are renowned for forging an electric atmosphere that draws concertgoers deep into the music.

House of Blues Dallas is a premier venue, marrying top-quality sound systems with an intimate vibe that allows fans to truly lock in with the performance. Known for presenting an array of genres, from blues to rock to metal, this stage will set the scene for a memorable and high-energy display. The crowd can expect to hear fan favorites from across We Came As Romans’ discography, all delivered with a raw intensity unique to their live sound. Prepare for a lively evening that underscores why this band remains a pillar of the modern metalcore scene.

Tickets are available now at the House of Blues Dallas box office or through ScoreBig—an easy solution for finding seats without hidden fees. Secure your spot on the floor or grab a seat in the balcony; either way, you’ll be immersed in the fusion of melodic riffs and crushing breakdowns that define a We Came As Romans concert. Don’t miss out on one of the standout rock events of the summer.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on We Came as Romans tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.