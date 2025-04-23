We Came As Romans Hit The Pageant in St. Louis

We Came as Romans (Photo: Drew de F Fawkes, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

St. Louis rock fans are in for a treat: We Came As Romans are set to bring their electrifying show to The Pageant on August 19, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. With a storied history in the metalcore scene, the band has consistently delivered memorable concerts packed with their signature mix of gut-punch breakdowns and uplifting melodies. Fans can anticipate plenty of time-tested hits, as well as glimpses into any fresh material the band might reveal on this tour.

The Pageant is a beloved music hotspot, lauded for its spacious floor and excellent sightlines from multiple levels. Combine the venue’s superb acoustics with the heart-pounding energy of a We Came As Romans show, and you have a recipe for a performance that’s guaranteed to leave an impression. The group’s connection with its audience is well documented, and concertgoers often remark on the sense of camaraderie that builds among the crowd from the first note to the encore.

Tickets are currently on sale at The Pageant’s box office and through ScoreBig, which allows fans to purchase tickets without worrying about hidden fees. This date in St. Louis promises to stand out on the band’s 2025 calendar, so act fast if you want to secure your spot. Whether you’re a longtime supporter or new to the experience, We Came As Romans deliver a show brimming with adrenaline, melody, and community spirit—an event no rock devotee should miss.

