We Came As Romans Live at The Fillmore Silver Spring

We Came as Romans (Photo: Drew de F Fawkes, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

On July 27, 2025, at 8:00 p.m., We Came As Romans will bring their powerhouse sound to The Fillmore Silver Spring, igniting the Maryland live music scene. Armed with a repertoire of emotionally charged tracks and dynamic stage presence, the band continues to reign as a leading name in modern metalcore. From their early beginnings to the present, We Came As Romans have nurtured a loyal fan base that revels in every crushing riff and stirring chorus line.

The Fillmore Silver Spring has become a go-to venue for rock, metal, and alternative acts passing through the Washington, D.C., region. With a large standing-room floor and superb acoustics, this venue guarantees a concert experience that connects fans directly to the music. We Came As Romans are known for forging a bond with their crowd, ensuring every show feels like a communal celebration of heavy music and hope-filled lyricism. Expect an onslaught of mesmerizing light displays and intense breakdowns, along with plenty of moments to belt out your favorite hooks.

Tickets for this event can be purchased via The Fillmore’s box office or through ScoreBig, the perfect destination for no-fee ticket buying. Experience the force of a We Came As Romans performance up close, as they continue to push the boundaries of their artistry. Their 2025 schedule is packed with must-see stops, and this date in Silver Spring will undoubtedly be a standout for fans hungry for a high-octane night of music. Don’t miss your chance to get involved in the excitement.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on We Came as Romans tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.