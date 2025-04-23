We Came As Romans Return to The Fillmore Philadelphia

We Came as Romans (Photo: Drew de F Fawkes, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The City of Brotherly Love will buzz with anticipation on July 26, 2025, at 7:00 p.m., when We Came As Romans storm The Fillmore Philadelphia. Built on a foundation of crushing breakdowns and soaring melodies, this metalcore outfit has established itself as a must-see live act. Over the years, the group has navigated the ebbs and flows of the heavy music scene, coming out stronger at each turn and consistently finding fresh ways to energize fans.

The Fillmore Philadelphia merges state-of-the-art sound technology with a retro-industrial aesthetic, giving the venue both a modern edge and plenty of character. Fans will get the best of both worlds: a top-tier stage and an intimate setting that fosters a visceral connection between performer and audience. Expect to hear the band’s hits echo through the hall, drawing spontaneous singalongs and robust participation from a crowd ready to leave it all on the floor.

Tickets for this electrifying evening are on sale now, available at The Fillmore’s box office or via ScoreBig, where you can purchase without hidden fees. Whether you’re looking to experience a metalcore show for the first time or counting down the days to see We Came As Romans again, Philadelphia’s date on the 2025 tour is shaping up to be a standout. Lock in your place and prepare for a night of unrelenting intensity and camaraderie.

Shop for We Came As Romans tickets at The Fillmore – Philadelphia on July 26

