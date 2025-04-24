We Came As Romans Rock Marathon Music Works

We Came as Romans (Photo: Drew de F Fawkes, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Nashville isn’t just about country music—it also welcomes heavy riffs and driving beats. On August 20, 2025, at 7:00 p.m., We Came As Romans will electrify Marathon Music Works with their unique blend of metalcore. Known for weaving melodic interludes with searing vocals, this Michigan-based group has commanded a passionate following worldwide, earning fans through their unabashed sincerity and stirring live performances.

Marathon Music Works provides the perfect setting for an unforgettable night, renowned for its intimate yet energetic environment. Get ready to bounce along to the band’s signature breakdowns and vocal harmonies that keep the pit active and the entire audience shouting along. Nashville’s thriving music culture draws performers of all genres, and We Came As Romans will undoubtedly add a new page to the city’s expansive musical tapestry.

Tickets for this date are on sale now. You can pick them up at the Marathon Music Works box office or lock them in through ScoreBig, which offers a hassle-free way to buy event tickets with no hidden fees. Expect an awe-inspiring show that highlights both the band’s classic hits and new tunes from their evolving catalog. Embrace the communal spirit of a night filled with high-powered riffs and heartfelt lyrics as We Came As Romans make their Nashville stop a highlight of their 2025 tour.

Shop for We Came As Romans tickets at Marathon Music Works on August 20

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on We Came as Romans tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.