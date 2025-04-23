We Came As Romans Rock NYC on July 24

We Came as Romans (Photo: Drew de F Fawkes, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Get ready, New York. The metalcore powerhouse We Came As Romans is set to unleash their electrifying “Bad Luck” Tour at Palladium Times Square on July 24. Hailing from Troy, Michigan, the group has been a driving force in the alternative scene since forming in 2005. Known for their fusion of crushing riffs, melodic hooks and soaring vocals, We Came As Romans never fail to captivate fans with their high-energy stage performances.

This summer, they’ll be joined by After the Burial, Currents and Johnny Booth as support, ensuring a full night of pulse-pounding music. Prepare for anthems from their acclaimed albums like “To Plant a Seed” and “Tracing Back Roots.” Over the years, We Came As Romans have earned a loyal following thanks to tight musicianship and emotionally charged lyrics that speak to perseverance and unity.

Tickets are on sale now through the Palladium Times Square box office, or buy from ScoreBig with no hidden fees. With the “Bad Luck” Tour promising to be a summer highlight, now’s the time to snag seats before they disappear.

