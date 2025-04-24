We Came As Romans Set for The Wiltern in August

We Came as Romans (Photo: Drew de F Fawkes, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Los Angeles rock lovers have reason to celebrate: We Came As Romans will perform at The Wiltern on August 9, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. This Michigan-bred band has long been known for its captivating blend of soaring chorus lines, crunchy guitar riffs, and introspective lyrics that hit home with fans of metalcore and post-hardcore. Since emerging in 2005, they have released a series of critically acclaimed albums, building a reputation for powerful live performances that combine raw emotion with technical precision.

The Wiltern, an iconic venue nestled in the heart of Los Angeles, offers a historic backdrop for this high-octane show. Fans can expect a setlist packed with both old favorites and new anthems, as We Came As Romans continue their 2025 run with full force. From the moment the lights go down until the last chord, concertgoers will be treated to a dynamic atmosphere that perfectly captures the essence of the band’s sonic identity. Whether you’re loyal to the scene or exploring it for the first time, The Wiltern is sure to provide a memorable experience for everyone who walks through its doors.

Tickets are now available. You can secure seats through The Wiltern’s box office or opt for the convenience of ScoreBig, where affordable tickets come with no hidden fees. It’s a perfect chance to witness an evening of uncompromising energy, crowd singalongs, and top-tier musicianship that has made We Came As Romans a standout act in modern rock. Don’t delay—grab your tickets and get ready to be swept up in the electrifying atmosphere they never fail to deliver.

