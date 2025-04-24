We Came As Romans Shred The Fillmore Charlotte

We Came as Romans (Photo: Drew de F Fawkes, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Fans in Charlotte, North Carolina, can brace themselves for an explosive night when We Came As Romans take center stage at The Fillmore on July 30, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The band’s roots in the metalcore community run deep, and their strong fan base attests to the power of their high-energy shows. Whether you first encountered them at a festival or have been following them from the start, you’ll know to expect a night filled with unstoppable riffs, commanding vocals, and communal singalongs.

The Fillmore Charlotte is renowned for creating a vibe where concertgoers feel the music from the floor to the rafters, thanks to superb acoustics and an immersive setup. We Came As Romans are sure to capitalize on this, delivering a performance that merges new songs and timeless fan favorites. These talented musicians continuously refine their craft, earning them a reputation for pushing boundaries and connecting with audiences at every turn.

Tickets for the show are currently available at The Fillmore Charlotte’s box office or through ScoreBig, the hassle-free destination for purchasing event tickets with no hidden fees. If you’re seeking the raw intensity of a live metalcore performance, this is one event you won’t want to skip. Grab your gear, bring your friends, and witness a defining performance from We Came As Romans on a summer night destined to stick in your memory.

Shop for We Came As Romans tickets at The Fillmore – Charlotte on July 30

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on We Came as Romans tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.