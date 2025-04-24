We Came As Romans Storm Roseland Theater

We Came as Romans (Photo: Drew de F Fawkes, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Portland will feel the thunder this summer as We Came As Romans take over the Roseland Theater on August 12, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. Bringing a distinct fusion of melodic hooks and relentless breakdowns, the band has captivated fans around the globe for more than a decade. Their discography showcases a willingness to experiment, while maintaining the intense, emotional edge that puts them at the forefront of modern metalcore.

Located in the heart of Portland, the Roseland Theater is well known for its vibrant atmosphere, consistently attracting bands that command a devoted following. With We Came As Romans, fans can anticipate a night of passionate vocals, pounding rhythms, and anthems that connect with the audience on a personal level. The group’s unwavering commitment to delivering a high-quality live performance ensures this date will be an event to remember.

Grab your tickets right away to avoid missing out. Seats can be secured through the Roseland Theater’s box office, or via ScoreBig for a transparent ticket-buying experience without sneaky fees. The 2025 schedule for We Came As Romans is shaping up to be a highlight reel of powerful performances and community-building moments, and Portland fans are poised to witness one of the tour’s standout nights. Prepare to dive headfirst into the band’s ferocious energy and sing along to the hits that have defined their career.

Shop for We Came As Romans tickets at Roseland Theater on August 12

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on We Came as Romans tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.