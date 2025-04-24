We Came As Romans to Rock The Norva

We Came as Romans (Photo: Drew de F Fawkes, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Mark your calendars, metalcore fans: We Came As Romans will storm The Norva in Norfolk, Virginia, on July 29, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Hailing from Troy, Michigan, We Came As Romans have been a staple in the metalcore scene since 2005. Their sound—combining soaring melodies, breakdowns, and emotional lyrics—has garnered a devoted following across the globe, and their live shows are known for unrelenting energy and crowd engagement.

The band’s trek into Norfolk is a prime opportunity for fans to catch them in an intimate venue with a storied history of hosting rock and alternative acts. The Norva’s central location makes it a perfect stop for East Coast fans eager to experience the group’s heavy riffs and anthemic singalongs. Whether you’re a longtime listener or a new convert, this show promises an electrifying night celebrating the band’s most beloved tracks and potentially previewing new music on their 2025 tour.

Tickets for this show are on sale now. Fans can secure admission directly at The Norva’s box office or choose to purchase with confidence at ScoreBig, where you’ll find tickets to major events without hidden fees. This is your chance to witness a defining metalcore force in a top-tier concert environment, so don’t delay—these tickets are sure to move fast. Prepare to immerse yourself in a set loaded with crowd favorites and the unbridled intensity that We Came As Romans consistently deliver.

