Whiskey Myers Heads to Austin Sept. 25

Austin music lovers, mark your calendars for September 25, 2025, when Whiskey Myers brings its rousing Southern rock to Moody Amphitheater. Known for fusing elements of country, blues and gritty rock ’n’ roll, Whiskey Myers has built a loyal fan base that revels in their unfiltered, high-octane performances. Austin’s renowned live music scene is the perfect backdrop for the band’s storytelling lyrics and unforgettable stage show.

Fans can expect a well-crafted set list packed with hits from across the band’s discography, including standout songs that have topped country rock charts. Moody Amphitheater, nestled in the heart of Texas’ capital, offers an intimate yet lively atmosphere that captures the spirit of live music fans who fill the city’s venues night after night. With passionate vocals and searing guitars, Whiskey Myers delivers a show that resonates with both longtime followers and newcomers alike.

Tickets for this performance are available at the Moody Amphitheater box office, and are expected to sell quickly.

Whiskey Myers tickets at Moody Amphitheater on September 25, 2025

