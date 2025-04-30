Whiskey Myers Set for Alexandria Show Sept. 19

Southern rock powerhouse Whiskey Myers is headed to The Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria, Louisiana, for a thrilling performance on September 19, 2025. Known for their captivating live energy and evocative blend of country storytelling with hard-charging guitar riffs, the band has amassed a following that stretches far beyond the South. Fans can expect an authentic show filled with raw vocals, memorable hooks and the undeniable stage presence that has made Whiskey Myers a festival favorite.

From chart-topping albums like “Mud” to fan-favorite tracks such as “Ballad of a Southern Man,” Whiskey Myers continues to deliver an eclectic mix of rock anthems and heart-rending ballads. Their Alexandria stop marks one of the band’s highly anticipated shows in the region, giving local fans a chance to see these road warriors up close and personal.

Tickets for this concert are available now at The Rapides Parish Coliseum box office. Alternatively, you can secure your seats through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events without hidden fees, ensuring fans have a budget-friendly option to enjoy a night of electrifying music. Don’t wait—join the crowd and experience the riveting show that Whiskey Myers is known for.

