White Plains Welcomes “The Price Is Right” Live in October

Todd Newton hosts The Price is Right Live in 2019 (Photo: Carmcarp1 CC-by-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Fans in White Plains, New York, are in for a treat as The Price Is Right – Live Stage Show arrives at Westchester County Center on October 15, 2025, at 8 p.m. This dynamic live production brings the magic and nostalgia of the beloved daytime game show directly to local audiences, complete with the famous theme music, animated hosts, and thrilling chances to win exciting prizes. Step into the world of classic games like “Plinko” and “Hole in One” while cheering for your fellow audience members as they test their pricing knowledge on stage.

The Westchester County Center has hosted many notable events over the years, and The Price Is Right – Live Stage Show adds another highlight to its lineup. Situated in the heart of White Plains, this venue is easily accessible, making it a prime location for an evening of lively entertainment. Whether you’ve been a fan of The Price Is Right for decades or recently discovered its charm, this live show’s interactive format will have you on the edge of your seat.

Tickets are on sale now through the Westchester County Center box office, guaranteeing you an official pathway to all the fun. If you’re looking for an alternative way to grab seats without incurring any surprise charges, ScoreBig is also offering tickets for this event, promising a straightforward experience from start to finish. With so many ways to join in, there’s no reason to miss out on the thrill of possibly hearing your name called.

Make your plans now to celebrate an evening filled with classic pricing games, enthusiastic contestants, and the joy of a shared, time-honored television tradition brought to life on stage.

Shop for The Price Is Right – Live Stage Show tickets at Westchester County Center on October 15

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Price Is Right – Live Stage Show tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.