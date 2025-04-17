Wilco Arrives in Cleveland for Summer Concert

Wilco (image courtesy ScoreBig)

On Aug. 7 at 8 p.m., Wilco will continue their summer run with a show at Evans Amphitheatre At Cain Park in Cleveland. The band’s eclectic blend of pop-rock, alternative country, and experimental sounds has cultivated a devoted following over the years. Cleveland fans can expect an evening of musical surprises, as Wilco is known for unexpected setlist choices and spontaneous moments that make each performance one-of-a-kind.

Tickets are on sale now, with options available directly from the Cain Park box office and through ScoreBig, a source that offers transparent pricing on major event tickets. Grab your seats early to lock in your spot for a summer night of inventive live music.

Since their formation in the mid-1990s, Wilco has consistently pushed the boundaries of rock music. Their discography includes critically acclaimed albums like ‘Being There’ and ‘Summerteeth,’ as well as collaborations with various artists across genres. In live performance, frontman Jeff Tweedy and the band always deliver thoughtful musicianship, often reworking songs in fresh ways to keep the energy high. Whether you’re a longtime listener or new to their sound, this Cleveland appearance is an ideal chance to see how Wilco reinvigorates its songs on stage.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Wilco tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.