Wilco Heads West to Kansas City

Wilco (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Wilco is making its way to Kansas City for an Aug. 14 show at The Midland Theatre – MO, starting at 8 p.m. Music enthusiasts in the area can expect an immersive evening of Wilco’s boundary-defying pop-rock sound. Formed in 1994, the band has consistently reinvented themselves, crossing musical landscapes that include alt-country origins and electronic flourishes in more recent years.

Fans can purchase tickets now via The Midland Theatre’s box office, or opt for ScoreBig to secure passes with no hidden fees. Whether you’re a longtime Wilco follower or experiencing the group’s live set for the first time, this show promises to be a summer highlight in Kansas City’s bustling concert calendar.

Wilco has earned acclaim for albums such as ‘Being There,’ ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot,’ and ‘A Ghost Is Born.’ The band’s current lineup brings together seasoned musicians who deliver a polished yet adventurous performance. Concertgoers often rave about their dynamic guitar work, evolving set lists, and frontman Jeff Tweedy’s charismatic stage presence. At The Midland Theatre – a venue known for its ornate architecture and superior acoustics – this promises to be an unforgettable performance. Mark your calendars for an evening of multi-layered tunes that speak to Wilco’s singular place in American rock.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Wilco tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.