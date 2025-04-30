Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul at Riverbend July 12

Wiz Khalifa (Photo: The Come Up Show from Canada - CC-by-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center will come alive on July 12, 2025, when Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul join forces for a massive summer performance. Wiz Khalifa’s melodic rap style and Sean Paul’s beloved dancehall rhythms have each dominated airwaves in their own right, and this collaborative tour promises to bring both worlds together under one roof—or, in this case, one open-air pavilion.

With the Ohio River just steps away, Riverbend Music Center provides an unforgettable concert backdrop. Fans can anticipate everything from Wiz’s laid-back hits like “No Sleep” to Sean Paul’s club-filling “Gimme the Light,” all performed with the kind of energy that only a true summer show can deliver. Whether you’ve followed these artists from their early mixtapes or you’ve only recently discovered their global hits, this show is poised to be a highlight of the concert season.

Tickets can be purchased now through the Riverbend Music Center box office, and are already generating buzz among local and traveling fans. ScoreBig also offers great deals without hidden fees, ensuring music lovers can enjoy a prime spot at the show. Mark your calendar—this is one concert you won’t want to miss as two iconic artists join forces for one night in Cincinnati.

