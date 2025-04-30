Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul Bring Party to Toronto July 18

Wiz Khalifa (Photo: The Come Up Show from Canada - CC-by-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Toronto is about to feel the heat when Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul head to Budweiser Stage – Toronto on July 18, 2025. This dynamic musical pairing merges Wiz Khalifa’s breezy rap style with Sean Paul’s bold dancehall beats, offering Canadian fans a night of irresistible grooves and singalong anthems. From “Black and Yellow” to “Like Glue,” their respective hits span genres and generations, ensuring something special for every music lover in the crowd.

Located on Toronto’s scenic waterfront, Budweiser Stage provides the ideal backdrop for a summer concert—lake breezes, open-air seating and a city skyline that lights up the night. Expect a powerful set brimming with stage charisma, high-energy dance moves and the crowd-pleasing hits that have crowned both artists as global superstars. With Toronto’s diverse music scene, this show promises to be one of the season’s standouts.

Tickets are available at the Budweiser Stage – Toronto box office, but they're likely to sell fast.

Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul tickets at Budweiser Stage – Toronto on July 18, 2025

