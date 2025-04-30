Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul in Camden July 10

Wiz Khalifa (Photo: The Come Up Show from Canada - CC-by-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Brace yourself, Camden—Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul are slated to ignite the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion stage on July 10, 2025. These two global sensations promise a whirlwind of hip-hop anthems and reggae-infused tracks, blending Wiz Khalifa’s chart-topping rap game with Sean Paul’s irresistible dancehall hooks. Fans can expect the hits that made both artists international superstars, plus a few surprises along the way.

The Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, set along the Camden Waterfront, offers an electrifying setting for summer concerts—placing fans right in the middle of the live music action with stunning views of the Philadelphia skyline across the river. From Wiz Khalifa’s reflective lyricism on hits like “Roll Up” to Sean Paul’s high-energy party vibes, there’s a little something for every music lover in this fusion of styles.

Tickets for this highly anticipated show are on sale at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion box office. To sidestep hidden fees and find great prices, be sure to check out ScoreBig’s ticket selection as well. Make your summer memorable by dancing the night away with two of the hottest acts in contemporary music—Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul are ready to bring the energy to Camden.

