Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul Light Up Clarkston July 23

Wiz Khalifa (Photo: The Come Up Show from Canada - CC-by-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

The Detroit metro area will be bursting with energy on July 23, 2025, when Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul hit Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan. Fans can look forward to a blend of mainstream hip-hop and island-inspired dancehall that transcends musical boundaries. From Wiz Khalifa’s reflective tracks like “The Thrill” to Sean Paul’s party anthems like “Shake That Thing,” attendees will be treated to a setlist that spans the artists’ stellar careers.

Pine Knob Music Theatre provides an iconic summer concert experience, with its beautiful wooded surroundings and casual, open-air seating. The amphitheater has a long-standing tradition of hosting world-class performers, and this show is no exception. Expect the venue to come alive with pulsating beats, vibrant stage lights and the unmistakable excitement that only a high-profile tour can deliver.

Tickets are currently on sale through the Pine Knob Music Theatre box office, so grab them while they last. You can also check out ScoreBig for a chance to secure your seats without paying hidden fees. Make sure you’re part of the crowd this July as Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul create a musical memory that Clarkston won’t soon forget.

