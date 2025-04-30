Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul Rock Wantagh July 9

Wiz Khalifa (Photo: The Come Up Show from Canada - CC-by-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Summer in Wantagh, New York, will heat up on July 9, 2025, when Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul bring their combined star power to Northwell at Jones Beach Theater. Known for its gorgeous waterfront setting, Jones Beach is the perfect venue for an evening of hip-hop beats and dancehall grooves. Fans can expect nothing less than an explosive show, as Wiz Khalifa’s smooth rap flow intertwines seamlessly with Sean Paul’s signature reggae-infused style.

The dynamic pairing has produced countless chart-topping hits over the years. Wiz, hailing from Pittsburgh, catapulted to fame through soulful lyrics and captivating hooks, while Jamaica’s Sean Paul has dominated global airwaves with his dance-friendly anthems. Together, they promise a night of new collaborations, classic hits and an atmosphere that’ll keep you on your feet from the moment they step on stage.

