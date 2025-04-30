Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul Take Maryland Heights July 21

Wiz Khalifa (Photo: The Come Up Show from Canada - CC-by-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – MO will play host to one of the summer’s hottest concerts on July 21, 2025, as Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul bring their unmistakable styles to Maryland Heights. Wiz Khalifa’s mellow flow and Sean Paul’s upbeat dancehall rhythms have each shaped the global music scene in their own right, and their combined onstage presence promises a night filled with energy and excitement.

Maryland Heights, situated just outside St. Louis, is known for attracting major tours, and this show is set to be a cornerstone of the season. Whether you’re coming for Wiz’s laid-back rap or Sean Paul’s feel-good Caribbean grooves, you’ll leave with memories of a night that blended two powerful musical forces. Expect a balanced set of classics like “Black and Yellow” and “Get Busy,” as well as surprises that only happen when two icons share the stage.

Secure your tickets through the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office while they last. If you’re seeking a simpler, fee-free ticketing experience, ScoreBig is an excellent option to find your perfect seat. Make July 21 your summer highlight by experiencing Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul live—an event that celebrates the best of hip-hop and dancehall in one electrifying performance.

