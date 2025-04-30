Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul Take Over Raleigh July 26

Wiz Khalifa (Photo: The Come Up Show from Canada - CC-by-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Raleigh’s Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek is set for a high-voltage evening on July 26, 2025, as Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul join forces for a one-night-only performance. Both artists have spearheaded movements in their respective genres—Wiz Khalifa in hip-hop with his signature melodic hooks, and Sean Paul in dancehall with his infectious, Caribbean-inflected tunes.

This concert venue in North Carolina’s capital city provides a wide-open setting where fans can dance, sing and fully immerse themselves in the music under the summer sky. Concertgoers can look forward to a setlist spanning beloved tracks from “Promises” to “Got 2 Luv U,” all delivered with the palpable energy that comes from two seasoned performers who know how to ignite a crowd.

Tickets can be purchased at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park box office, and they’re likely to go quickly as the date approaches. If you’re aiming to avoid hidden fees and still secure prime seats, ScoreBig is a reliable choice to find the perfect spot. Let the rhythms of Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul carry you into a memorable summer night in Raleigh—don’t miss out on this can’t-miss tour stop.

Shop for Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul tickets at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on July 26, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.