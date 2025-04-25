World of Hans Zimmer in Anaheim – Oct. 4

Hans Zimmer (Photo: Raph PH CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The World of Hans Zimmer is coming to Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on October 4, 2025, at 8 p.m. This immersive concert event highlights the artistry of The Music of Hans Zimmer, bringing together a live orchestra and choir to interpret some of the most evocative scores in modern cinema. From the stirring fanfares of action sagas to the tender themes of family films, this show showcases the breadth of Zimmer’s remarkable legacy.

Tickets for this one-night Anaheim engagement are now on sale at the Honda Center box office. Fans can also purchase through ScoreBig, known for providing comprehensive ticket options at transparent prices free from hidden fees. Don’t miss the chance to experience these powerful compositions reverberating through the Honda Center’s top-tier sound system.

Hans Zimmer’s influence on contemporary movie scoring is unparalleled. His ability to blend orchestral traditions with electronic innovation has led to some of the most memorable and emotional film moments of our time. During this concert, audiences will discover the nuance and power in each note, presented by a talented ensemble dedicated to honoring the magic behind the music.

Honda Center has built a reputation for delivering exceptional spectator experiences, making it an ideal venue for this grand production. Each composition comes to life in the arena’s modern facilities, enhanced by lighting and visual elements that reflect the cinematic universe of Zimmer’s work. Treat yourself to a captivating evening of harmonies, rhythms and iconic themes that have become ingrained in pop culture history.

