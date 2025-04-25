World of Hans Zimmer in Everett – Oct. 10

Hans Zimmer (Photo: Raph PH CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Everett, Washington, will host The World of Hans Zimmer tour at Angel of the Winds Arena on October 10, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. This much-anticipated performance showcases The Music of Hans Zimmer, performed live by a full orchestra and choir. Audiences can expect to hear the most memorable themes from major motion pictures, allowing them to immerse themselves in the stories and emotions conveyed through Zimmer’s groundbreaking compositions.

Tickets are on sale now through the Angel of the Winds Arena box office and ScoreBig. By choosing ScoreBig, fans benefit from an easy search interface and no extra fees at checkout. This concert is the perfect outing for movie lovers, music aficionados and those seeking a grand night out in Everett.

For years, Hans Zimmer has set the benchmark for innovative film scoring. His distinctive fusion of classical methods with modern technology has birthed a wide array of powerful themes. In a live setting, these scores become even more enthralling, as the collective energy of the ensemble and audience heightens the impact of every crescendo. Angel of the Winds Arena, with its cutting-edge sound and lighting systems, aims to present these compositions in the most compelling way possible.

Prepare to be transported into fantastical realms and emotional landscapes shaped by Zimmer’s artistry. This concert offers a rare chance to discover the nuances of beloved soundtracks, as well as to witness the collaboration of skilled musicians working in harmony. The World of Hans Zimmer is not just a show; it’s an extraordinary musical journey that resonates with anyone who has ever been moved by a film’s score.

Shop for The World of Hans Zimmer tickets at Angel of the Winds Arena on October 10, 2025: Buy Tickets Now

